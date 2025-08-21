OKC Thunder’s Lu Dort Honored at Montreal City Hall
Oklahoma City’s championship trophy — and the players, of course — has been on a hometown tour this summer. After the Thunder won the franchise’s first NBA Finals in June, there has been plenty to celebrate — and it’s not just Thunder fans, either.
Many of these players are legends in their hometowns, and have gone back to celebrate with friends and family. Those same friends and family have been converted to Thunder fans by way of the players, too, so seeing the Larry O’Brien has to be a cool experience.
The latest Thunder player to enjoy a hometown celebration was one of the guys that was here from the beginning — seeing the rebuild through completely. Lu Dort was honored in his hometown of Montreal on Thursday, and was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans. According to the Canada Basketball’s Instagram page, Dort was honored at the city hall and was able to sign the city’s Golden Book — recognizing his accomplishments both on and off the court.
He was introduced by Mayor Valérie Plante, who spoke highly of his character as reported in the Montreal Gazette.
“I am so proud to have an athlete like you," Plante said. "Who makes us shine, who upholds the values of kindness and support for others.”
According to the Gazette, Dort gave a quick speech to the excited crowd and even through in a light-hearted dig towards Bennedict Mathurin, who is also from Montreal. Mathurin plays for the Indiana Pacers — the team that Oklahoma City took down in the NBA Finals.
“This trophy doesn’t just belong to the Oklahoma City Thunder, it belongs to all of Montreal,” Dort said, before adding in a classic joke. “Except for Bennedict Mathurin.”
Dort has been one of the best development stories in NBA history. After going undrafted and claimed by the Thunder, he has turned himself into one of the best defenders in the league and a crucial part of Oklahoma City’s championship run. Beyond that, he turned the weakest part of his game — outside shooting — into an undeniable strength. Dort has turned into one of the best 3-point shooters on Oklahoma City’s roster and a top-tier long range sniper across the NBA.
In the summer of 2022, Dort inked a 5-year, $87.5 million deal with the Thunder which is unheard of for an undrafted free agent. Dort continued to impress, though, and proved to the Thunder that he was worth every single penny. His bond with the community is strong, as chants of “LU” rain down from the Thunder’s home crowd during every game. He has been a crucial leader in the locker room, too, and someone that every member of the team truly respects.
Dort’s value to the organization can’t be understated, and what he has meant to the team and the fanbase is obvious. It’s cool to know that his hometown of Montreal thinks just as highly of him.