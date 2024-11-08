Thunder Star Near Top of MVP Ladder Early in 2024-25 NBA Season
The NBA season is well underway and the league's official website is tracking the Most Valuable Player Award with their annual NBA Kia MVP Ladder which is released weekly from now until the end of the season.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned in back to back top five finishes for the MVP award, including runner-up honors a year ago falling short of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
With the OKC Thunder off to a hot 7-1 start, it makes sense for the star to be included in the list put out by Shaun Powell on the league's website. Though, taking the top spot is Lakers star Anthony Davis, who has been unquestionably the best player in the league to start the year despite the Purple and Gold's record.
The Thunder superstar is averaging 26 points per game, six rebounds, six assists a steal and block per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 26 percent from beyond the arc and 90 percent at the charity stripe.
Oklahoma City's point guard checks in at the No. 4 spot in the NBA MVP ladder, placing behind the Nuggets star Jokic, Celtics star Jayson Tatum and the aformentioned Davis in the top spot. The Thunder franchsie player still ranks ahead of Cavs star Donovan Mitchell who takes the fifth and final spot.
Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Maxey were the first five out putting the list to ten.
Powell laid out the case for Gilgeous-Alexander in his column on Friday and it is simple, he wins.
"His team is winning and he’s producing. Usually, that’s the recipe for MVP success and of all the players in this top-five, Gilgeous-Alexander brings the best of those credentials," the NBA scribe said
"Both must hold up over the next few months to give him an edge, and all signs are positive so far. He dropped 28 points with eight assists and seven rebounds in the opener against Jokić, which was a telling start," Powell said in closing.
