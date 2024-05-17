OKC Thunder Expected to Show Interested in Jarrett Allen As Cleveland Shops Big Man
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of a postseason battle with the Dallas Mavericks that has resulted in their backs being thrown against the wall with a ton of watchful eyes on the team's roster construction.
As the Thunder sit a game away from playoff elimination, the rumors are already starting to fly around the NAB as other teams have entered offseason mode officially. One of the most recent teams to hit the offseason is the Cleveland Cavaliers who were ousted by the Boston Celtics on Wednesday while emptying a bevy of offseason right out of the gates on Thursday.
As they ponder the future of their head coach, star player and young pieces, one of the many rumors to leak out of Cavs camp on Thursday was that the team is shopping 26-year-old big man Jarrett Allen this summer.
“While Allen has been linked to the New Orleans Pelicans for quite a while now, sources tell Right Down Euclid that the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings could be interested in the former All-Star," Evan Dammarell reported on Thursday morning.
Allen would fill a need for the Thunder bringing size to the fold as the former All-Star posted 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game as a non-floor spacing big man who has finished top-15 in defensive player of the year voting three times in his six-year career.
His lack of outside shooting is a bit of a concern for Oklahoma City's playstyle, but his change-of-pace nature might be enticing for the Thunder. Allen is owed 20 million dollars during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons before entering unrestricted free agency.
While the Thunder in the short term can afford to take on the money, the assets required to bring in Allen might tip the scales in the wrong direction. This is a story worth following as the offseason progresses.
