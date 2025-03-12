OKC Thunder Star Not Expected to Miss Extended Time
In Monday’s bout with the Nuggets, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams drove to the paint late into the second frame, getting fouled and landed on by Denver forward Peyton Watson. He would play only a minute more, promptly exiting the game and getting ruled out with a hip injury at halftime.
The bad news was made ever worse for Thunder fans on Tuesday, where it was announced that Williams wouldn’t be with the team for its entire road trip, which included the Celtics, Pistons and Bucks. Head coach Mark Daigneault said at shooutaround: “He’s back home. He’s getting his initial rehab.”
With Williams missing no less than three games, wheels began to turn about his potential to miss major time. Luckily, ESPN’s Shams Charania quelled those fears on Wednesday, saying he isn’t expected to miss extended time, and there’s optimism he’ll be back soon.
Williams has been crucial to the Thunder’s success so far this season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game en route to an All-Star appearance. He’s trailed on MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in scoring for OKC, and has been among the more versatile defenders in the entire league.
While having Williams would’ve been nice for this stretch against East contenders, Oklahoma City is assuredly more happy to at least have him back before the end of the regular season and the beginning of the Playoffs.
As of now, OKC sits 11 full games ahead of Denver for the No. 1 seed in the West. Even without Williams, the team's game against the similarly successful Celtics will be a measuring stick for the postseason.
The Thunder and Celtics tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.