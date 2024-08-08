Former OKC Thunder Star Kevin Durant Aims for Gold Medal Against Victor Wembanyama
Basketball never sleeps especially during an Olympic year, and as the Gold medal game is on the horizon, Team USA is one again in line to take the top spot. Team USA mounted a furious comeback against Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia, when all looked lost, the Americans pulled off a 14 point final frame comeback.
It was a massive performance from Steph Curry and LeBron James that helped lift Team USA as James posted 16 points, ten assists, 12 rebounds and an assist while Curry chipped in a jaw-dropping and team-high 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a a steal behind nine 3-pointers.
In an epic battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic as the 76ers star put up 19 points, four rebounds and two assists while the Nuggets superstar turned in a 17-point and 11-rebound double-double, five rebounds, a steal and a block.
Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant came off the bench to the tune of nine points, three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes of action.
This comeback took the NBA World by storm as a team full of NBA All-NBA stars showed their basketball prowess.
Now, Team USA will head back to the Gold medal game and take on Team France led by phenom Victor Wembanyama who has already pulled off two massive upsets of Team Canada and Team Germany to make it to the biggest stage.
Durant will be aiming for his fifth Gold medal when Team USA faces off with Team France on Aug. 10 at 2:30 CT on the Peacock App.
