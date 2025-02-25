OKC Thunder Suffer Catastrophic Fourth-Quarter Collapse, Lose to Timberwolves 131-128 in Overtime
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost the fourth quarter 41-19 and fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 131-128 in its first overtime game of the season.
Anthony Edwards blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's layup attempt with 13 seconds remaining in overtime. Naz Reid made four free throws in the final minute to offset Alex Caruso's go-ahead layup. Gilgeous-Alexander missed a game-tying 3-point attempt to seal the deal.
The Timberwolves went on a 16-0 run without Edwards to force overtime. Jaden McDaniels converted an and-one layup over Caruso, tying the game with 12 seconds left. Reid swished a step-back triple and made a tough driving layup in that stretch. Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed a game-winning floater attempt at the buzzer.
Jalen Williams made a layup with 3:55 remaining to put the Thunder up 16 points — its final field goal of regulation. Oklahoma City missed nine straight shots to close the fourth quarter.
McDaniels racked up 27 points on 9-for-17 shooting to lead Minnesota scorers, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Reid tallied 22 points on 7-for-21 shooting, 11 rebounds and three assists. Alexander-Walker recorded 21 points, five rebounds and three assists on a game-high +23 plus-minus.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander registered 39 points on 11-for-20 shooting and 14-for-17 free throws. He chipped in 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Jalen Williams finished with 27 points on 23 shots, six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in his 200th career game.
Statistic
Thunder
Timberwolves
Points
128
131
2-Pointers
30-for-57
35-for-66
3-Pointers
15-for-49
9-for-32
Free Throws
23-for-29
34-for-39
Turnovers
11
13
Offensive Rebounds
16
12
The Thunder started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace.
The Timberwolves started Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.
Gilgeous-Alexander did not score in the first four minutes and had an unusual stint on the bench but still racked up 11 first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting, including a tough step-back three to get on the board. He also drove past Clark for a contested layup and swished a turnaround jumper over his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
McDaniels converted two quick layups and two mid-range jumpers to provide Minnesota's early offense, as Edwards and Reid combined for three makes on nine attempts in the frame. Oklahoma City responded with slick interior passing — Hartenstein found Wallace for a layup in the dunker's spot and received an alley-oop slam from Jalen Williams. The Thunder led 32-28 after 12 minutes.
Isaiah Joe knocked down a dribble-handoff 3-pointer from Jaylin Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander swished a baseline jumper, as Minnesota missed its first five second-quarter attempts and committed a turnover before Clark converted an open The Thunder recorded multiple transition baskets to expand its lead, including Joe's second triple and consecutive driving layups from Aaron Wiggins and Jalen Williams midway through the quarter.
The home team scored on six of seven possessions to close the half, including back-to-back Wallace jumpers and Gilgeous-Alexander splashing a last-minute 3-pointer for his 20th point. Oklahoma City maintained a 64-45 halftime advantage, matching its largest lead in Minnesota the previous night.
Gilgeous-Alexander executed a pinpoint behind-the-back assist on Dort's first made field goal to begin the second half. McDaniels inadvertently hit Hartenstein in the nose with his head while going for an offensive rebound three minutes into the quarter, causing a momentary stoppage due to bleeding. The big man headed to the locker room and did not return.
Five Thunder players made a triple during the third quarter. Jalen Williams, who tallied two threes, recorded the team's first make inside the restricted area nine and a half minutes into the frame. Aaron Wiggins received a tip pass for a wide-open layup and rebounded Jalen Williams' transition miss for a dunk in the final seconds. Oklahoma City led 102-80 with one quarter to go.
The Thunder plays the Brooklyn Nets in Barclays Center this Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. CST.
