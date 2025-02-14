OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Launches Signature Shoe
Throughout NBA history, one of basketball's best marketing tools has been its star player's shoes. Dating back to the Converse weapon and an ad campaign which features dozens of NBA icons rapping about their footware.
From PF flyers, to the converse weapon and every other big-time shoe you can think of, the NBA's superstars have been marked by what shoes they wear - to get your own shoe? That is cream of the crop stuff.
Enter the league's best scorer, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. One of the associations best hoops and current fashion icon, finally debuted his own shoe on Thursday with his partners at Converse.
The shoe is simply labeled the SHAI 001. This sneaker represents his unique style and evolving influence of fashion and basketball.
"I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I’m proud to share it with the world," Gilgeous Alexander said. “From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing the boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone – from the athlete who’s in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or oﬀ the court.”
The current MVP favorite will unveil these shoes on the court during Sunday's NBA All-Star game in San Fransisco - his third straight appearance in the Mid-Winter Classic and second straight start.
These converse kicks include a "butter" colorway, Fans can experience the silhouette for the first time at Converse’s “SHAI 001 STUDIO” from Feb. 15- 16, at 300 Grant Ave., San Francisco, CA 94108. The activation includes a detailed exploration of the SHAI 001, a Converse By You customization experience, and more.
“We gave Shai creative control over the design of the shoe in a way only Converse can. Then, we went to work leveraging the resources of Converse and all the innovation of Nike, Inc. to proudly deliver the SHAI 001,” Jared Carver, CEO and President of Converse said. “Converse invented the first basketball shoe, and we have been there for so many of the sport’s beloved moments over the last hundred years. We are confident the SHAI 001 will help inspire and inform the next wave of basketball footwear, and return Converse to its rightful place at the heart of the game.”
The Shai 001's will see a global but limited release in the Fall of 2025. It features a zipper, Gilgeous-Alexander's logo on the tongue, Nike Zoom Air bag in the forefoot, On the outsole, a radial traction pattern is designed for optimal cutting ability, allowing for quick change of direction and explosive movement on the court and puﬀed upper serves as a comfort proposition and features a winged shroud that provides dimension and volume to the shoe. The upper’s unibody molded design also oﬀers a futuristic feel. Additional padding in the tongue helps ensure a snug and comfortable fit.
