OKC Thunder Tab Rising Star Jalen Williams As Day-to-Day
The Oklahoma City Thunder have not seen a ton of positive injury news throughout the NBA Preseason. It started before training camp when veteran forward Kenrich Williams was sidelined with a knee injury. Quickly into camp, bench big man Jaylin Williams was ruled out with a hamstring as both players - who are progressing well according to bench boss Mark Daigneault - will be re-evaluated at the end of the season.
During exhibition play, the OKC Thunder lost free agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein. After inking him to a three-year $87 Million Dollar pact, the former New York Knick will have to delay his Thunder debut for five-to-six weeks with a hand injury.
In the Thunder's preseason finale against the Atlanta Hawks in the Paycom Center, rising star Jalen Williams landed awkwardly at the rim in the first half, suffering an ankle sprain that was first deemed as not servere.
On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder returned to practice to tune up for their regular season opener in Denver against the Nuggets on Oct. 24, a game that will be broadcasted nationally on TNT.
After practice, Mark Daigneault offered an update on Jalen Williams, who was tabbed as "day-to-day" by the Thunder bench boss, though, aren't we all?
This ambiguous update on the surface does shed light on what to expect though, when coupled with the ESPN report on Friday. It appears the 2022 lottery pick will be back sooner rather than later.
