OKC Thunder to Face Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks in Home Opener
The NBA announced the 2024-25 regular season schedule on Thursday which allows everyone to map out the 82-game marathon ahead. As the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to be contenders this season, their schedule reveal holds a bit more weight this year than in the past.
Fresh off a 57-win season in 2023-24, where the Thunder revitalized the Oklahoma City fanbase in their return to the playoffs where the Paycom Center began rocking just as it had in the 2010s, a flurry of offseason moves which sees everyone pegging them to win the Western Conference ahead of this season.
While being the odds-on favorites out West, this has led to the 2024-25 regular season being the most anticipated year since 2017-18. With everyone champing at the bit to see this new look Thunder squad with the massive signing of Isaiah Hartenstein, the swap that landed defensive ace Alex Caruso and another year of growth for their young core.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will open up their 2024-25 campaign on the road in Denver against the Nuggets with the game being broadcasted on TNT on Oct. 24. The Thunder have no started a season in Bricktown since that 2017-18 campaign.
Oklahoma City will play their first game inside the Paycom Center in the regular season on Oct. 27 against the Atlanta Hawks headlined by Norman, Ok. native Trae Young. Just like a year ago, this game will come on a Sunday in Bricktown but on the second night of a back-to-back fresh-off playing Josh Giddey's Chicago Bulls.
This will be the second time in as many weeks the Thunder will battle the Hawks in Oklahoma as the two teams meet up for the Thunder's final preseason tilt on Oct. 17.
