OKC Thunder 'Under-The-Radar' Free Agent Deal Could Be 'Sneaky Good'
It was a strong offseason in Oklahoma City as the Thunder's moves -- headlined by acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein -- helped propel the team to a sure contending status ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Two moves that get left in the dark, though, were the team's re-signings of Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, both of which inked incredible deals in Oklahoma City. Wiggins signed a five-year, $49 million deal with Joe signing a four-year, $49 million deal.
Joe's deal was listed as one of seven "under-the-radar" deals signed throughout free agency that "could be sneaky good," according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine.
"He wasn’t the highest-priced free agent Oklahoma City signed this offseason. Hell, he’s not even the highest-priced guy named Isaiah that the Thunder have inked this month. But keeping Joe on what looks like a sweetheart of a deal — one that descends in annual salary and features a team option for Year 4," Devine wrote.
It's easy for outsiders to glaze over the Thunder's moves and forget the team's two re-signings rather than the two newcomers, but the deal was incredible for the sharpshooter. Joe has evolved since arriving in Oklahoma City, proving to be an incredible role player within the rotation.
Devine alluded to the fact that Joe might not be stepping into an even larger role for the Thunder despite signing for four more seasons, though he's going to have the opportunity to play a big rotational role on a championship contender.
"When you have the chance to lock down the prime years of a just-turned-25-year-old elite shooter who’s better than you might think defensively for what’s projected to account for less than 7% of the salary cap midway through the life of the contract — at which point extensions for the likes of Williams and Chet Holmgren will be kicking in, and Oklahoma City will need as much low-cost/high-productivity help as it can find — it makes a ton of sense," Devine continued.
Joe's shooting is elite and opens up the offense for the Thunder, which is remarkable given his sneakily good defense. For all reasons, returning Joe on the contract he received was more than the right move.
