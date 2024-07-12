OKC Thunder Vegas NBA 2K25 Summer League Primer
The Oklahoma City Thunder will continue their NBA Summer League circuit on Saturday in Vegas at the NBA 2k25 Summer League. After going 2-1 in the Salt Lake City circuit, the Thunder will now join all 30 teams in this multi-week long event that could result in a Championship.
At a minimum, the Thunder will have seven games on their Summer League docket with the chance of advancing to the playoff stage.
Format:
- All 30 Teams
- Broadcasted on ESPN family of networks
- Thomas & Mack Center
Schedule
- July 13: vs Toronto (7:30 PM CT)
- July 15: vs Miami (5:00 PM CT)
- July 17: vs Phoenix (7:00 PM CT)
- July 19: vs Golden State (9:30 PM CT)
Vegas Summer League Roster
- Adam Flagler
- Ajay Mitchell
- Dillon Jones
- Tre Mitchell
- Jack Gohlke
- Alex Ducas
- Buddy Boeheim
- Malvey Leons
- Clarence Daniels
- Cormac Ryan
- Keyontae Johnson
- Kylor Kelly
- Miller Kopp
- Hunter Maldonado
- Jaden Shackelford
- Jaykwon Walton
- KJ Williams
Notable Players OKC Thunder Will Play
- Dillon Jones, First Round Pick in 2024, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell, Second Round Pick in 2024, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Adam Flagler, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Buddy Boeheim, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Keyontae Johnson, NBA Experience, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jack Gohlke, March Madness Legend, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ochai Agbaji, Toronto Raptors
- Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
- Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors
- Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors
- Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors
- Josh Christopher, Miami Heat
- Cole Swider, Miami Heat
- Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat
- Alondes Williams, Miami Heat
- Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns
- Jalen Bridges, Phoenix Suns
- Oso Ighodaro, Phoenix Suns
- David Roddy, Phoenix Suns
- Isaiah Wong, Phoenix Suns
- Quinndary Weatherswoop, Phoenix Suns
- Logan Johnson, Phoenix Suns (Former OKC Blue guard)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
- Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Knox II, Golden State Warriors
- Santiago Vescovi, Golden State Warriors
- Daeqwon Plowden, Golden State Warriors
Storylines to Follow
How long will Dillon Jones play in Summer League?
The rookie guard has been stellar in his Summer League debut in Salt Lake City, even if the box score did not always reflect the impact made on the court as an all-around player. Jones played at his own pace, hauled in rebounds, created shots for himself and others and overall looked the part.
Having already played three Summer League games, how many more does Jones have left? Typically players graduate from the summer circuit quickly when they play at Jones' level, three games is already enough credit hours to earn a degree, when will he walk the stage?
Another test for Ajay Mitchell
The Oklahoma City Thunder played an entire game with Mitchell as the offensive engine, now he will continue to be the driving force for Daniel Dixon's squad who takes over the bench boss role for the Summer Thunder from Kam Woods.
Mitchell was able to get into the paint with ease becoming the perfect drive-and-kick guard with the Thunder's system. It will be interesting to see how he handles the offense in Vegas.
Keyontae Johnson battling for a spot
Johnson spent the entire 2023-24 season on a two-way pact after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Kansas State product dominated in the G League to clean the glass, run in transition, knock down triples, finishing at the rim and improve his playmaking chops.
This offseason, Johnson became a free agent, and the Thunder project to have all two-way spots filled but still feature an open standard roster spot. The Summer League wil be a showcase for Johnson both for the Oklahoma City organization and others.
Adam Flagler splashing triples
Flagler signed a multi-deal two-way pact with the OKC Thunder back in February, the Baylor product won a National Championship with the Bears and immediately came in to right the Blue's season and win a G League championship, the organization's first.
The sharpshooting guard has a knack for nailing shots from beyond the arc, high-end playmaking ability and as he gets further removed from last year's knee injury Flagler improves defensively.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.