OKC Thunder vs Indiana Pacers [12/26]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to face off in the regular season. These two teams come in trying to keep the good times rolling as the Pacers are fresh off a road trip that has swung its season in the right direction, getting back to .500. The Thunder, however, are riding an eight-game winning streak, and are attempting to take advantage of a light schedule ahead of a strong homestand.
After putting out the initial injury report for this matchup on Wednesday night, it was found out the OKC Thunder would be without two rotational pieces. As Chet Holmgren is sidelined for a large chunk of the regular season with a hip fracture and now, Alex Caruso is once again nursing an injury.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Concussion) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Indiana Pacers:
- Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) OUT
- Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) OUT
- Myles Turner (Oblique) Questionable
- James Wiseman (Achilles) OUT
- Quenton Jackson (GL) Questionable
- Tristen Newton (GL) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the day as a 4.5-point favorite against the Indiana Pacers in this matchup according to Fanduel. The Thunder have seen its spread increase as the hours go by, with the line now set with the OKC Thunder as 5.5-point favorites over the Pacers.
