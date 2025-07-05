OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Preview Game 1
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action with the NBA Summer League, the Thunder will take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight in Salt Lake City as part of a four-team summer league featuring the Thunder, Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and host-team Utah Jazz.
Oklahoma City has an interesting Summer League roster to follow along with, despite being the reigning NBA Champions.
Most notably, the Thunder's first look at Nikola Topic in an Oklahoma City uniform and on an NBA hardwood.
Topic was the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and sat out his first season due to an ACL tear suffered right before the NBA Draft.
Along with Topic key returners such as Ajay Mitchell, Branden Carlson and Alex Ducas offer more familiar names for the Thunder faithful to enjoy.
Oklahoma City will also get its first look at the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooks Barnhizer, this summer.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 181.5 points.
What to Watch:
All eyes will be on Topic in his first appearance of any kind in Oklahoma City. Throughout the title chase, his fit with the Thunder was theorized and now his skillset can be put on display. While it is just Summer League, that will not stop Topic's game from being overanalyzed throughout his summer showing.
Every year an NBA returner makes his presence felt in the Summer League early and often. Dominating the competition to the point of "Graduation," making it painfully obvious, he is too good to play in July. Ajay Mitchell is a prime candidate to accomplish that goal for Oklahoma City. Mitchell was a key contributor for the Thunder in the first half of the season before going down with a toe injury in January which sidelined him until the final two games of the season.
Alex Ducas battled injuries last season starting in the 2024 Summer League and lingering into his NBA G League season. Right now, the Thunder have a pair of two-way contracts open and Ducas having a stellar summer league could go a long way in planting him in one of those spots.
Branden Carlson, like Ducas, was a two-way player for Oklahoma City. Unlike Ducas, Carlson was available to play and dominated G League competition while filling in for the Thunder during stretches of the regular season as OKC navigated a depleted frontcourt. Carlson was issued a qualifying offer this summer, putting him on track to return on another two-way pact in Bricktown.
The Memphis Grizzlies roster the best defender in the entire NBA Summer League circuit, rookie Jahmai Mashack. His disrupting nature on that end of the floor can truly stress-test the Thunder's guards and would be a quality measuring stick for Topic and Mitchell if Mashack is matched up with the two.
The most interesting non-returner for Oklahoma City is rookie Brooks Barnhizer. The Northwestern product should pop in Summer League with his elite motor and high-level defense as well as his ability to capitalize in transition. Barnhizer's offensive role will be noteworthy. Does OKC want to transition him already to an off-ball threat more similar to his NBA future or let him gain comfortability dazzling in the mid-range as he did in college early on?
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)
INJURIES:
The NBA Summer League doesn't feature an official injury report. However, Sam Presti has already ruled out rookie Thomas Sorber from NBA Summer League contests. There is also plenty of questions around Payton Sandfort coming off double-shoulder surgery, while not officially out, he should miss the Summer League as well.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
TV/RADIO:
ESPNU, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take the floor as the NBA Champions for the first time in the organization's history. This provides a slight glimpse at some of the Thunder newcomers. Up next, the Thunder will take on the 76ers in Salt Lake City on Monday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.