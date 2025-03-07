Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers with a lengthy injury report which sees the OKC Thunder resting key pieces for the first time all season.

Rylan Stiles

Jan 26, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gives his shirt away to a fan after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers fresh off a grueling stretch that saw eight games spread across 13 days in seven cities. For the first time this season, the OKC Thunder will take a chance to rest its top of the line - high milage - rotational players.

Portland is fighting for an NBA Play-in spot as they sit four games back of the Dallas Mavericks who project to crater after a devestating run of injuries.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — OUT: Rest

Jalen Williams — OUT: Wrist

Isaiah Hartenstein — OUT: Nasal Fracture

Lu Dort — OUT: Right Patellofemoral Soreness

Cason Wallace — OUT: Knee

Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Lower Leg

Dillon Jones — Probable: G League

Branden Carlson — Probable: G League

Alex Ducas — OUT: G League

Ajay Mitchell — OUT: Toe

Nikola Topic — OUT: ACL

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Robert Williams III — OUT: Knee

Matisse Thybulle — OUT: Ankle

Deandre Ayton — OUT: Calf

Dalano Blanto — OUT: Personal Reasons

Jerami Grant — Questionable: Knee

Deni Avdija — Questionable: Quad

With so many key pieces missing from Oklahoma City, the Thunder will have an uphill battle to take down the Portland Trail Blazers and keep its four game winning streak alive. The Blazers are 5-5 in its last ten games and have to rack up wins in short order to dethrone even the spiraling Mavericks.

Up next, the OKC Thunder are playing host to the Denver Nuggets on March 9 in an NBA on ABC Sunday afternoon affair and the front end of a back-to-back in the Paycom Center against the Nuggets.

