OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers fresh off a grueling stretch that saw eight games spread across 13 days in seven cities. For the first time this season, the OKC Thunder will take a chance to rest its top of the line - high milage - rotational players.
Portland is fighting for an NBA Play-in spot as they sit four games back of the Dallas Mavericks who project to crater after a devestating run of injuries.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — OUT: Rest
Jalen Williams — OUT: Wrist
Isaiah Hartenstein — OUT: Nasal Fracture
Lu Dort — OUT: Right Patellofemoral Soreness
Cason Wallace — OUT: Knee
Chet Holmgren — Questionable: Lower Leg
Dillon Jones — Probable: G League
Branden Carlson — Probable: G League
Alex Ducas — OUT: G League
Ajay Mitchell — OUT: Toe
Nikola Topic — OUT: ACL
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
Robert Williams III — OUT: Knee
Matisse Thybulle — OUT: Ankle
Deandre Ayton — OUT: Calf
Dalano Blanto — OUT: Personal Reasons
Jerami Grant — Questionable: Knee
Deni Avdija — Questionable: Quad
With so many key pieces missing from Oklahoma City, the Thunder will have an uphill battle to take down the Portland Trail Blazers and keep its four game winning streak alive. The Blazers are 5-5 in its last ten games and have to rack up wins in short order to dethrone even the spiraling Mavericks.
Up next, the OKC Thunder are playing host to the Denver Nuggets on March 9 in an NBA on ABC Sunday afternoon affair and the front end of a back-to-back in the Paycom Center against the Nuggets.
