OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs [3/2]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in a game that will be shown on ESPN. The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back after an upset win against the Memphis Grizzlies while the Thunder are on the front-end of a back-to-back set before hosting the Houston Rockets on Monday in the Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City should be able to knock off the San Antonio Spurs, but this game has a tad more meaning than it otherwise would: The season-series between these two foes is tied at one game apiece, this rubber match will determine the fate and with the Thunder's 48-11 record, would be a rare season-series loss.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Back) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) Questionable
- Branden Carlson (GL) Available
- Alex Ducas (GL) Available
- Dillon Jones (GL) Available
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
San Antonio Spurs
- Charles Bassey (Knee) OUT
- Victor Wembanyama (Shoulder) OUT
- Riley Minix (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs and open up as a 13.5 point favorite according to FanDuel. That line has shifted to 13 points in favor of the OKC Thunder as tip-off draws near on this Nationally Televised game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
x