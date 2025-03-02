Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs [3/2]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs as each team has submitted an updated injury report and new line on the betting market.

Rylan Stiles

Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in a game that will be shown on ESPN. The Spurs are on the second night of a back-to-back after an upset win against the Memphis Grizzlies while the Thunder are on the front-end of a back-to-back set before hosting the Houston Rockets on Monday in the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City should be able to knock off the San Antonio Spurs, but this game has a tad more meaning than it otherwise would: The season-series between these two foes is tied at one game apiece, this rubber match will determine the fate and with the Thunder's 48-11 record, would be a rare season-series loss.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren (Ankle) OUT
  • Isaiah Joe (Back) OUT
  • Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) Questionable
  • Branden Carlson (GL) Available
  • Alex Ducas (GL) Available
  • Dillon Jones (GL) Available
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

San Antonio Spurs

  • Charles Bassey (Knee) OUT
  • Victor Wembanyama (Shoulder) OUT
  • Riley Minix (GL) OUT

Updated NBA Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs and open up as a 13.5 point favorite according to FanDuel. That line has shifted to 13 points in favor of the OKC Thunder as tip-off draws near on this Nationally Televised game.

