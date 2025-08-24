OKC Thunder Will Benefit From Foundation Set by Mark Daigneault
Another year of firsts is on the horizon for the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is nothing new for head coach Mark Daigneault.
He was placed in charge at the start of the team's first rebuild since relocation. He was pacing the sidelines to help progress a young team that took their first steps to the NBA postseason during the 2022-23 campaign and the first time they won a playoff series without Kevin Durant donning Thunder blue in 2023-24. He was also the head man hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy for the first time in team history this past June.
Now, his Thunder enter the 2025-26 season with a massive target on its back. As reigning Champions. As a measuring stick for the rest of the league. As a young team attempting to avoid a championship hangover. In the midst of a parity era for the first time in NBA history with the past seven champions failing to make it past the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Daigneault's leadership and the foundation he laid from his first day on the job will guide the OKC Thunder through uncharted territory.
While everyone can cast dynastic predictions on Oklahoma City or doubt their dominance, all the Thunder can do is be 0-0. Take each game as part of one of an 82 game schedule. Implementing every possible eye-roll endosing mundane cliche that the Thunder bench boss has preached since he was at the helm of 20-something win teams.
The fact that these phrases are reactionary to the season they are coming off of, but rather proactive, shows a young roster the genuine blueprint for what it will take to fulfill the lofty expectations placed onto them.
Listening to his players top-to-bottom of the roster recycle his phrases and at times sound like Daigneault-bots is a glowing representation of the trust the group on the court has in its coaching staff. The belief in a plan and ideals. An identity that will be required to be the first team in nearly a decade to repeat as NBA champions.
While everyone –– including this scribe –– opines about the steps forward the Thunder's young core can make on the court, the head coach is one of the main reasons to believe in the encore being better than the opening act this upcoming season.
Daigneault has improved his win total each season as the Thunder's signal caller –– including 10-plus game leaps each of the last three seasons –– he is growing right alongside this young team. A match made in heaven and another indication that Oklahoma City is set up for the rest of the decade.