OKC Becomes Youngest Team to Score All Playoff Game Points
When your team is as young as the 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder holding a No. 1 seed, you're bound to make some history.
Game 2 marked another milestone for the Thunder, becoming the first team in NBA history to have all of their points come from players 25 or younger in a playoff game. It has very little players under 25 to begin with, but the ones that are — Gordon Hayward, Kenrich Williams and Lindy Waters III — could not provide a point in limited playing time.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 33 points, followed up by Chet Holmgren's 26 and Jalen Williams' 21. Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey rounded out the starting five with 15 and 13 points respectively, making for a combined 108 points alone. That lineup makes up an average age of 22.6 years old, a ridiculous statistic given the talent and accolades already made by the five players.
Very few teams have ever been in the position that Oklahoma City finds itself in now. It's a nearly unprecedented team compared to No. 1 seeds of the past, its young age has been a driving factor to its success rather than a hinderance. Many of the roster lacks the playoff experience that most of its opponents have, but that hasn't seemed to be a problem for the Thunder through two games.
Gilgeous-Alexander truly evolved into a superstar player that could lead a championship-level team through the playoffs this year. He's more than proved that capability in his first two games, especially in Game 2. His play, along with that of Holmgren and Williams, has considerably lessened the potential scares that could challenge Oklahoma City in its first playoff run as a core group.
Assuming the Thunder escape from the first round, it won't be getting easier from here. It will have to matchup against one of the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, two teams with extensive talent and years of playoff experience. Issues could start to arise there, but for now, Oklahoma City is enjoying its first run in four years to the fullest extent.
Expect more history-making moments from here, as long as the Thunder keep winning.
