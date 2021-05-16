OKC's Ty Jerome Questionable, Lu Dort Out For Season Finale

Taking the floor for one final time, the Thunder will be without three players for sure when they host the LA Clippers on Sunday.

For the final time in the 2020-21 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take the floor inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Though the results fell apart after the NBA Trade Deadline as the number of available Thunder players waned, Oklahoma City General Manager Sam Presti will hope his young core saw enough meaningful action this season to continue their development and prepare them for years to come.

In the season finale, Oklahoma City is not in the playoff hunt. But the result could still have ramifications on the future.

A loss will ensure that the Thunder can do no worse than a tie for the third best lottery odds in the 2021 Draft. If the Orlando Magic win against the Philadelphia 76ers, an OKC loss will clinch sole possession of the third worst odds.

The Clippers however can clinch the 3-seed in the Western Confernece if they emerge victorious and the Denver Nuggets fall on the road at the Portland Trail Blazers.

READ MORE:

With playoff seeding on the line, the Clippers will be close to full strength when they clash with the Thunder on Sunday night.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Clippers:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ty Jerome: Questionable- Left Calf Strain

Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right knee tendonitis

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Los Angeles Clippers

Amir Coffey: Out- Health and safety protocols

DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable- Left foot soreness

Terance Mann: Questionable- Personal reasons

Tip-off between the Clippers and Oklahoma City from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.