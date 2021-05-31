Sports Illustrated home
On This Day: Durant, Sefolosha help Thunder rout Spurs

On this day in Thunder history, Kevin Durant and Thabo Sefolosha helped Oklahoma City snap a 20-game Spurs win streak in the Western Conference Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Thabo Sefolosha led the charge on the defensive end with six steals to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 102-82 rout of San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals on May 31, 2012.

The Thunder win snapped the Spurs’ 20-game win streak, and earned OKC its first win of the series to cut the deficit to 2-1.

"We never thought these guys had an advantage over us even though we had lost a few," Durant said. "It was just good that we took it to 2-1. We didn't want to go down 0-3."

Sefolosha disrupted San Antonio’s plans early, nabbing four steals in the first three minutes of the contest. The shooting guard also trailed Durant with 19 points on 4-for-10 3-point shooting.

Tony Parker and Stephen Jackson each led the Spurs with 16 points. Tim Duncan struggled from the field, scoring 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Oklahoma City strung together a 9-0 run with Manu Ginobili off the floor to coast to the victory.

"They did definitely play with a lot more energy, a lot more passion than us tonight," Parker said following the game.

