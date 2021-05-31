On This Day: Durant, Sefolosha help Thunder rout Spurs

On this day in Thunder history, Kevin Durant and Thabo Sefolosha helped Oklahoma City snap a 20-game Spurs win streak in the Western Conference Finals.

Kevin Durant scored 22 points and Thabo Sefolosha led the charge on the defensive end with six steals to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 102-82 rout of San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals on May 31, 2012.

The Thunder win snapped the Spurs’ 20-game win streak, and earned OKC its first win of the series to cut the deficit to 2-1.

"We never thought these guys had an advantage over us even though we had lost a few," Durant said. "It was just good that we took it to 2-1. We didn't want to go down 0-3."

Sefolosha disrupted San Antonio’s plans early, nabbing four steals in the first three minutes of the contest. The shooting guard also trailed Durant with 19 points on 4-for-10 3-point shooting.

Tony Parker and Stephen Jackson each led the Spurs with 16 points. Tim Duncan struggled from the field, scoring 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

Oklahoma City strung together a 9-0 run with Manu Ginobili off the floor to coast to the victory.

"They did definitely play with a lot more energy, a lot more passion than us tonight," Parker said following the game.