Report: Bally Sports Reaches Agreement With NBA Teams, Including OKC Thunder for 2024-25 Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen a ton of uncertainty regarding their television provider for the upcoming season. At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, the Thunder experimented with over-the-air broadcasts in partnership with Griffin Media and KSBI locally in Oklahoma City.
Entering the offseason, it appeared the Thunder might be searching for a new TV home. Early reports this summer came from the Sports Business Journal stating that perhaps Bally Sports wouldn't even want to continue their regional sports broadcast partnership with the NBA.
So when the 2024-25 schedule was released with the Oklahoma City Thunder being cagey about their television rights, explicitly saying the team would announce those details at a later date, eyebrows went up.
However, as the story begins to unfold, it appears the OKC Thunder will return to Bally Sports according to the latest report from Awful Announcing.
The NBA said, “We have reached a new agreement with Diamond Sports Group for the 2024-25 season in which Diamond RSNs will telecast local games for 13 NBA teams. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans declined to continue distributing their games on Diamond RSNs and will share more details soon on how to watch games for the upcoming season in their respective markets. This new agreement is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.”
This would give Oklahoma City fans the same access as the previous seasons with many having to rely on the Bally Sports touch-and-go app to stream games for an absurd 20-dollar-a-month fee as many television providers do not carry the network.
Still, the official word will come from the OKC Thunder organization soon as the 2024-25 season quickly approaches.
