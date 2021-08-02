Report: Oklahoma City Could Extend an 'Aggressive' Offer to Devonte' Graham

Sam Presti could be active in free agency, as the Thunder have cap space to spend.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter free agency with salary cap space aplenty, and Sam Presti may have a few targets in mind.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported on Twitter that one such target could be Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham.

Graham, a former second-round pick out of Kansas, has shown considerable growth over his three seasons in the NBA.

Stepping into a more consistent starting role after Kemba Walker left Charlotte for Boston, Graham averaged 18.2 points and 14.8 points per game his last two seasons, and has proven to be a rock solid shooter, knocking down about 38 percent of his attempts from the field and 37 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

An accomplished player on both ends of the floor as well, Graham’s defensive efforts would fit right in with what Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault asks of his high activity defense.

Read More:

Even though the Thunder may be willing to break the bank to sign Graham, there’s no guarantee Graham has any interest in headed to Oklahoma City.

As a restricted free agent, Graham would still have to accept an offer sheet from the Thunder, but even if he does, the Hornets will still have an opportunity to match.

The free agency period in the NBA officially opens at 5 p.m. CT on Monday evening.

