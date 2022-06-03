Rising Star Tre Mann Becomes Second Member of OKC Thunder to Partner with Dunking Ducks NFT

As the NFT space continues to become more popular, Thunder guards Tre Mann and Lu Dort have partnered with Dunking Ducks.

As NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) continue to gain traction among athletes, Dunking Ducks is a community that has risen to the top. Earlier in the offseason, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort partnered with Dunking Ducks as an early backer of the project.

Now, Tre Mann has joined him as a member of the exclusive club. One of the top rookies in the NBA last season, Mann became a fan favorite in Oklahoma City with his highlight reel dunks and killer stepback jumpers.

“We’re super excited to have Tre join the team. With Lu already a big part of it and with Tre’s interest in the space it was a no brainer to bring him on board,” said founders Luca Magnani and Jack Lerner.

Magnani and Lerner had a mutual connection with Mann and reached out to gauge his interest in the project. Upon doing research, he decided it was a great fit and the perfect opportunity to get into the NFT space.

Alongside Dort and Mann, several other premier NBA talents have recently joined the Dunking Ducks team. This includes Miles Bridges and Isaiah Jackson among others.

Dunking Ducks is already minting their NFTs, with the public now having the ability to join the community at http://dunkingducks.xyz. Owners of a Duck not only become part of an exclusive community, but also get access to a variety of perks.

Holders will gain access to online interactions such as giveaways, raffles, Zoom calls and a potential DAO. They also gain access to authentic real life interactions and experiences with certain members of the professional basketball community.

The first of these unique experiences includes an upcoming high school all-star game, which will include some of the top recruits across the country as well as several celebrities. This event is known as “The Run” and will take place in Miami, attended only by holders of the NFT and special guests.

Additionally, the Dunking Ducks will have a large presence at NBA Summer League in July, in which special holders will be flown out by ownership for an all-access experience.

When the project launched, just 3,333 ducks on the ETH Blockchain were up for grabs. Now, there’s a limited number available on the open market. Dunking Ducks is building a true community of basketball fans around the world.

