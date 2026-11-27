The Oklahoma City Thunder, now reeling with seven losses in its last 10 tries, are not having the season many expected.

Armed with two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Defensive Player of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren and returnee Jalen Williams, many expected the team to sit atop the Western Conference for a fourth-straight season.

Due to injury, things haven’t turned out that way.

Three of the team’s five starters in Williams, Holmgren and All-Defense guard Cason Wallace were injured against the Clippers just three games into the season, with only Holmgren certain to make his return around the start of the new year.

Additionally, the Thunder have seen a good chunk of the roster added to its injury report outside of that trio, including players like Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Aday Mara, Jaylin Williams, Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber and more.

Now, fans and pundits alike are calling for OKC to make a move amid what should be a prime season for SGA, who continues to rank among the league’s best with 32.1 points per game.

In theory, trading for more talent sounds great for the Thunder, who desperately need it amid a stretch where they’ve turned to two-way players for meaningful minutes. But doing so in reality is much harder to do given OKC’s financial situation, with its star trio set to make around $150 million per season starting next year.

Even more, it doesn’t have a massive amount of trade capital given most of its roster is needed to contend when the team is at the height of its power.

Finally, with the lottery odds more random than ever, teams will be less willing to part with impactful players, and have leverage on Oklahoma City for the first time in some time.

Below, we’ll evaluate some realistic trade options within the confines of above factors:

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Bucks

The Thunder have long needed a big wing in the middle of their roster, especially with Williams having been out for the majority of last season and this season. The team has a plethora of guards and bigs, but few do-it-all players in the middle.

Bucks’ wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., still amid his rookie deal, makes sense on a few levels. Firstly, he’s making just $5.9 million this season, and is one of the easier targets to fit into the team’s 2026-27 cap sheet. Secondly, he’s been impactful through a few seasons in his career as a scorer and play-maker, shooting a career-high 39% from deep this season. Jaquez also appears to fit into the Thunder from a culture perspective.

Issue being, Jaquez would almost certainly be a half-year rental. He’ll need a new deal following the season, one that Oklahoma City has a slim chance at paying given the cap situation.

Even have Jaquez for the next 60-ish games would be a win for OKC, though only at the right cost.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers

Another solid wing option is Derrick Jones Jr., an impactful player currently aiding the Clippers amid what is likely to be a familiar season for the long haul.

LA is likely to be open to trading some its roster in order to get younger, and snagging young players — and potentially picks — from Oklahoma City is never a bad option. Jones is enticing at 6-foot-6 as a player that can shoot, defend and more in a variety of lineups.

Jones, too, would be a half-year rental with a new deal needed for next season. One that OKC would certainly be priced out of.

There’s also little guarantee that LA would want any of OKC’s fliers, and could instead up the price given the Thunder are seemingly “desperate” for talent at this stage, and could be competing with other teams for players like Jones.

Jones makes around $10 million, making him a viable target financially.

Ryan Rollins, Bucks

Another Buck, the team is uniquely positioned with a few impact players right now, though ones that likely won’t fit into the long-term plan for the team. Rollins is off to a shakier start than last season, but could be a good gamble for a team like OKC.

Last season, the spark-plug guard averaged 17.3 points on 47% shooting. It’s dipped to just 10.0 points on 38% shooting from the field so far this season, though the hope on the Thunder’s end would be their MVP opens Rollins’ scoring game back up.

Even better, Rollins makes just $4 million through this season, and even has a player option next season at the same price. There’s never a guarantee he’ll opt in, but there’s a chance winning games with a team like Oklahoma City could change one’s mind for a season.

The issue with grabbing Rollins is that real assets will need to be dealt on the Thunder’s end. This is far different from a simply expiring player, rather a 24-year-old potentially entering an impactful prime. The asking price won't be low on Milwaukee's end as a team that could simply retain him and employ him well for the next half-decade.