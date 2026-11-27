Oklahoma City has a three-point problem.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their rough stretch on Wednesday night as the team dropped its last NBA Cup group-play game, losing to the Timberwolves 113-106. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried his best to lead the squad, scoring 32 points with five assists and two blocks. Ajay Mitchell even had a bounce-back game, as the young guard scored 25 points.

However, OKC’s bout against the Timberwolves showcased one of the team’s biggest issues this season. Minnesota had a field day from beyond the arc, as the team made 44% of its deep shots, hitting a total of 17 three-pointers.

Additionally, the Thunder didn’t have the three-point shooting to combat the Timberwolves, as the team only hit 33% of its deep shots. Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Jared McCain had rough nights from deep, with Gilgeous-Alexander only hitting one of his seven attempts and McCain only hitting one of his five.

OKC has constantly had issues limiting opponents’ three-point shots; in fact, they are the worst in the league at it. The Thunder currently allow the most three-point shots made per game, as opponents make 15.3 shots from deep on average against the Thunder. Granted, OKC also leads the league in three-point shots attempted against it, with 42.8 per game, but the squad doesn’t do a great job of defending the shots, with opponents making 35.8% of them.

Oklahoma City had a similar problem last season, with opponents making 14.3 shots per game from deep against them; however, other parts of OKC’s defense were stronger, as was the squad’s offense. Now, the issue has only gotten worse, and so has the rest of the Thunder’s game.

The Thunder didn’t expect this to be such a big problem heading into the season, but now, with the injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren, the team has continued to struggle. Luckily, the team should just need time to hope this issue resolves. Holmgren is set to return this season, along with standout rookie Aday Mara, who will be a big help to the defense once he is back.

Wednesday night was another reminder of how the Thunder have fallen from the top due to injury, and it is another reason why the team has to hang on until its stars return. It might be tough in the meantime, but OKC has to find a way to limit the three-point attack it gets night in and night out.