Rookie Ajay Mitchell Inks Standard Pact With OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen a busy day on Thursday. The Thunder first announced that Chet Holmgren (Hip) would return to the hardwood after being sidelined since Nov. 10. Then, The OKC Thunder made official what many already were speculating by waiving Daniel Theis - who the Thunder traded for on Wednesday with the New Orleans Pelicans to net a second-round pick for helping the Pelicans dodge the tax.
That move left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the same spot they were 48 hours ago, with an open roster spot but an additional second-round pick. Then, came the worst kept secret in sports: Oklahoma City converted rapidly rising rookie Ajay Mitchell to a standard contract.
The Thunder saw Mitchell become a mainstay in Mark Daigneault's rotation right out of the gate, playing in 34 games before suffering a toe injury en route to averaging 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 stocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 84 percent at the charity stripe.
Mitchell has been an uncommon second-round rookie standout and his absence has been felt for a month now as the rookie has been in street clothes since Jan. 10 with a toe injury that will sideline him for at least 10-to-12 weeks.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that this is a two-year pact worth $6 Million for the Thunder's 22-year-old.
