Russell Westbrook Texted OKC Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein Following Signing
Isaiah Hartenstein is officially in Oklahoma City. With the NBA's moratorium lifting, free agents can finally ink their deals with their respective teams. Hartenstein is now officially the Thunder's best free agent signing in the franchise's 16 years of history.
The team recently underwent a rebuild which helped the organization build a culture from scratch. Acquiring new players, elevating Mark Daigneault within the organization to a head coaching role and much more allowed the Thunder's arrival last season to be loud.
In 2022, the Thunder posted 24 wins, followed by a 40-win season in 2023. Last season, they erupted, winning 57 games and earning the top spot in the Western Conference. The rebuild was quick and smooth, and now the team is able to go all in on building a contender.
While the team traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, adding Hartenstein in free agency solidified the team as a true contender.
Coming from the New York Knicks, Hartenstein understands the culture in Oklahoma City. Last season, the Knicks posted 50 wins while having a tight-knit team. He understood from the outside looking in that Oklahoma City was similar. He also believes he's a strong on-court fit.
"The style of play I think really fits me. I'm a high-IQ player. They have a lot of guys who cut," Hartenstein said to media members in Oklahoma City.
While it will be a seamless addition to the Thunder's current roster, Hartenstein even received a text message from Oklahoma City legend Russell Westbrook after signing with the team.
For Westbrook to continue to embrace the organization after his departure half a decade ago is truly special. What he did and how he built the culture was incredible, and it's cool to see he still has his fingerprint on the franchise despite having become a bit of a journeyman in recent years.
