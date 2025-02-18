Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Thoughts on Bolstered Western Conference
Even with all of the All-Star festivities taking place over the weekend, the fallout of the NBA trade deadline still dominated much of the discussion during and in-between games.
Luka Doncic switching from the Dallas Mavericks, Jimmy Butler returning to the West with the Golden State Warriors and more moves have altered the positioning of several teams in just a matter of a couple weeks. Though the Oklahoma City Thunder have remained firm in the No. 1 spot, the competition has gotten evern tougher in the conference.
The Thunder didn't decide to make any drastic moves at the deadline, instead choosing to keep going with what's already worked. It did get healthier, however, with the returning franchise center Chet Holmgren.
By no means has Oklahoma City fallen below any other contenders in the West, but its path is a little more intimidating. For a team that reached the No. 1 seed just last season, it isn't new to the battles that consistently take place within the conference.
"The Western Conference has always been tough and will always be tough. Challenges all through the conference, it feels like, from 2 through 11," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said following the All-Star game. "The teams are good. It's the best league in the world, best players in the world, and there's never a night off in the West so we know that. The challenges are all over the conference. And in the East, obviously."
As above everyone else as the Thunder look right now, it'll never have an easy road to the NBA Finals. Last year it was one of the favorites to come out of the West, but its run got cut short thanks to a stellar final two games from the Mavericks. Though they are now without Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis won't be a push over come playoffs.
Until Oklahoma City sets its eyes on whatever matchup it draws in the first round though, Gilgeous-Alexander and company plan to focus on themselves. The conference may have improved, but that isn't diminishing the goal that the Thunder has — winning its first NBA Championship.
"We focus on ourselves for the most part," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Make sure we are getting better every day, and hopefully when we see our challenges, we're the best version of ourselves when we see them and we advance."
