Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ready to Embrace Being OKC Thunder Cornerstone
“No knock on anybody that’s not a star player, (but) growing up you watch Kobe Bryant, cornerstone of the Lakers franchise…those are the guys in your face when you watch basketball," OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after practice on Sunday.
The 26-year-old guard finds himself in that category, a one name star that is the face of one of the league's 30 franchises. a moniker placed on him after inking a max contract extention in the summer of 2021 and cemented this offseason where top exceutive Sam Presti gave him the tools to lead a contender.
This summer, fresh off a 57 win campaign that saw the Thunder post their first playoff series win since 2016 before being bounced in game 6 of the next round in Dallas, the Thunder went out and bolstered their roster.
Swapping former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso and inking Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest free agent pact in team history a price tag that landed at $87 million dollars across five years.
Adding these two complimentary pieces with a young core led by rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who project to take an all-star level leap, leaves the Thunder atop the Western Conference Standings in nearly every 2024-25 NBA preview and in the vegas odds.
“Indirectly, [Sam Presti's] given me the opportunity to go be that guy," Gilgeous-Alexander said on Sunday after practice.
The mid-range mercenary has continued to evolve his game each season, leading to two straight top-five MVP finishes. This season, that trend has continued - albeit a small sample size in exhibition play - with his increased 3-point volume and success rate.
“Always something you can do, you’re never gonna be a perfect basketball player," Gilgeous-Alexander explained on Sunday.
Oklahoma City has given Gilgeous-Alexander the reigns of the franchise, a role he seems to embrace and has lived up to well. This season, the most anticipated in Bricktown since his arrival.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.