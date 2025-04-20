Social Media Reacts to OKC Thunder's Blowout of Grizzlies
On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies faced off in the highly anticipated first game of the Western Conference’s one vs. eight-seed matchup.
The team’s grappled for the lead early in the fourth quarter before a two-way explosion from Oklahoma City, who eventually coasted to a blowout win in their first postseason action of the year. In the first half, they used a 30-5 run to coast to their largest halftime lead in franchise history at 32. From there, the team never looked back.
Jalen Williams led the starters with 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting, and all four others finished in double-digits scoring, though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 20-point streak came to an end.
Here is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the game:
The Thunder and Grizzlies face off again for Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.