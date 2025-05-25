Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to Timberwolves Crushing OKC Thunder in Game 3

How social media reacted to a big Timberwolves win on Saturday.

Derek Parker

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves took it to the Oklahoma City Thunder, dominating in nearly every category to coast to a blowout win. With the victory, Minnesota avoided going down 3-0, instead making the series 2-1 with another game at home on Monday.

Anthony Edwards set the tone early, and other Timberwolves followed suit, eventually going on to lead by as much as 42. With that being the case, the benches were emptied near the end of the third, with the Thunder opting to make their next meaningful run in Game 4.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the blowout Game 3:

