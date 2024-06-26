Stiles Points: Is Another Big Move Coming for the OKC Thunder?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have already seen one Woj tweet shake up their roster and excite their fanbase -- shipping Josh Giddey to the Windy City in favor of defensive ace Alex Caruso.
In what feels like a win-now move upgrading a poor fit to a guard who fits like a glove with championship pedigree, the question as always in the NBA - what’s next?
Do the Oklahoma City Thunder have any big move in them? One that stops the NBA world - or at least Bricktown and shift conversations?
While big moves are always tough to predict - and Sam Presti is capable of anything - the likely option is that Oklahoma City isn’t done building this roster.
After winning 57 games last season en route to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff series win since 2016, Oklahoma City should be - and are - ready to contend with their core Three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
The Caruso upgrade is another signal of the team’s readiness to take the next step as Presti attempts to craft a championship core. However, he is far from out of resources.
With a bevy of draft picks that went untouched in the one-for-one swap with Chicago to net Caruso, top-five in the league cap space and four option roster spots there’s a good chance Oklahoma City has a few more moves in them.
At least one of them is set to register the same or more level of shockwave the Caruso swap measured at.
On Tuesday the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks agreed to a trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks — signaling a rebuild in Brooklyn and complicated New York’s cap sheet.
After this move, Brooklyn seems ready to part with the likes of Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. However, the more interesting team is the Knicks.
As Nee York adds another Villanova infinity stone, the odds of them retaining both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein are slim. Each of those players have been linked to the Thunder this summer, both warranting a massive reaction should they agree to play in Bricktown next season.
That’s without even mentioning the Paul George sweepstakes or Kevin Durant whispering. As Draff eve reminded the world, the NBA is the best soap opera and you never know what to expect.
Though, given all the resources at the Thunder’s disposal, the stage of their rebuild they’ve arrived at and the available talent, expect a fun few weeks as the Draft and Free Agency kick off to close out June.
Stiles Points
- Alex Caruso is ready for his reunion with Mark Daigneault.
- Josh Giddey opened up about not wanting to come off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Potential free agent target OG Anunoby is expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent.
- The first-ever All-Juice team was announced on Tuesday ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
- Paul George had his best podcast episode yet where he fully dove into the world of hot-take artistry by making a wild claim about Deonte Burton.
