Stiles Points: Chet Holmgren's Return Perfect Timing For OKC Thunder
In the chaos of the NBA Trade Deadline, it was announced that Oklahoma City Thunder second-year center Chet Holmgren would make his return to the hardwood on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.
After Holmgren splattered on the floor against the Golden State Warriors way back on Nov. 10, suffering a hip fracture, no one would've guessed his return would be marked before the All-Star Break. Yet, on Friday, the Thunder get its second-best player back in the fold.
Holmgren returns to a 40-9 roster, title contenders by every metric and a team that has weathered more than its fair share of storms this season to get to that lofty mark.
This return to the lineup could not come at a more perfect time. Sure, there are questions to be answered. Will Holmgren have a minute restriction? Well, OKC has traditionally not brought players back to the lineup that require one but this is a totally new set of circumstances. Will the seven-footer play on both ends of a back-to-back? Your guess is as good as mine.
Though, what we do know is the schedule sets up nicely for Holmgren. His return not only comes against the lowly Raptors but there are a possible five games for the rising star to participate in before the seven-day All-Star break.
While no one should doubt the 22-year-old's ability to come back and dominate, it is well within reason to expect rust and awkwardness as Holmgren pairs with Isaiah Hartenstein for the first time in the regular season. This run way before the All-Star break can give Oklahoma City great data points to work on, sharpen up and fix during what can be viewed as a mid-season training camp.
All eyes will be on Holmgren tonight and the Oklahoma City Thunder will get to unveil its newly acquired front court depth for the first time this season after shipping was delayed on this offseason gift.
Stiles Points
- The OKC Thunder Waived Daniel Theis.
- The OKC Thunder signed Ajay Mitchell to a standard contract.
- The OKC Thunder inked Branden Carlson to a two-way pact.
- Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will face off in the NBA All-Star game as the two were drafted to different teams.
- Gilgeous-Alexander proves to be an All-Time great scorer.
Song of the Day: Only You by Buck Owens.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.