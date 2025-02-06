OKC Thunder Ink Branden Carlson to Two-Way Pact, Filling Out 18-Man Roster
The fourth time is the charm for Branden Carlson. The seven-footer initially signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Thunder as a sudo placeholder for the final roster spot and was waived before the money became fully guaranteed. Though, in that stretch he impressed the organization with his ability to learn the system and dominate the G League with the OKC Blue. Then, the Thunder inked Carlson to two consecutive ten day deals where he helped the team win a massive game against the Cleveland Cavailers. Then, he was in limbo waiting for the trade deadline carnage to settle.
After the Thunder traded for Daniel Theis to pick up an additional second-round pick and waived him within 24 hours, they inked rookie Ajay Mitchell to a standard contract, making him eligible for the playoffs and keeping him in-house.
This opened up a two-way slot that only stayed empty for about an hour until reports came in that the Oklahoma City Thunder were signing Carlson for a fourth time, this time to a two-way pact which seemingly locks in its 18-man roster.
The Utah product is not eligible for the playoffs under this current deal but he will be able to play out the rest of the regular season with the Oklahoma City Thunder as needed while also developing with the OKC Blue in a soon to be heavy home slate inside the Paycom Center for the G League club.
This season, Carlson is averaging 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and o.5 stocks per game while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 43 percent from 3-point land and 100 percent at the charity stripe in 15 games.
