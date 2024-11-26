Stiles Points: Jalen Williams Finding His Stride in Lead Guard Minutes
Basketball is about evolving. Nobody has embodied that more than Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Jalen Williams. From lead guard in Santa Clara to Power Forward in Bricktown, moonlighting as a small ball five over the past two weeks.
Williams' transition has been anything but smooth behind the sense but on the court it has only ever been productive. Don't let the guady numbers fool you, it takes unique skill, mental toughness and grit to make it through the adversity the third year player has faced since day one. A constant changing of positions, roles and responsibilities have only stuck out to ken observers while on the surface it looks like a ready-made success story.
This season, the 22-year-old has continued to evolve and sharpen his game. Much like his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has done thoughout his career. While nothing in year-three is brand new from Williams - besides the added muscle - he has polished every aspect of his game.
It is clear playmaking was a big point of emphasis for the forward this summer as it was for most Thunder returns after being bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. That led to Sam Presti spending the entire summer preaching the importance of the pass, an area the Thunder came up short a year ago.
Enter another role change for Williams. Now, as a lead guard, he was tasked with setting the table even more in the non-Gilgeous-Alexander minutes. Previously, Williams made headlines for his second effort under those scenarios to start the second and fourth frames a year ago.
Now, the third-year swingman is leading the tropes. It started with Williams being too passive after being a tunnel scorer a year ago. It has now swung to the perfect blend for the Santa Clara product.
“[Jalen Williams] can do that offensively. He can shoot, he can cut, he can play with the ball in his hands and that just scrapes the surface of what he is as a player. That’s why he is a great player. He does all those things and then completes it with the rest of his game. With his defense, his competitiveness – he’s a team-oriented player, unbelievably versatile and he has been all year. Another really good game out of him. I thought in particular, he was on the gas. He really was punching gaps. He wasn’t letting them off the hook with his driving game. Just a great blend – he and Shai both," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said following the Kings game.
Against Sacramento, Williams turned in 28 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block while shooting 62 percent from the floor.
Williams has maximized his added strength offensively by overpowering matchups especially when turning the corner to get downhill setting up a drive-and-kick or rim chance. Defensively, it has helped the third year forward polish his skills turning him into a really good NBA defender.
As Williams continues to learn the NBA spacing, speed and flow on the ball he continues to look like a player that can carry the offense in more ways than just rattling off 11 straight points as he did in this one.
With all that he has accomplished in his NBA career, for as good as he has been, Williams is far from a finished product. His continued evolution is what seperates him from his peers and what puts the future star label on his resume.
Stiles Points
- Cason Wallace left the Thunder's game against the Sacramento Kings early with an ankle injury
- Isaiah Hartenstein earned his first starting nod as a member of the Thunder.
- This road trip will go a long way in separating the Thunder as contenders in the face of injuries.
- Ajay Mitchell continues to impress with his instant impact pouring in 15 points and going 6-for-8 from the floor.
Song of the Day: Roll on Mississippi by Charley Pride
