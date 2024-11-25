Stiles Points: Road Trip Will Set New Expectations For OKC Thunder
When the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the 2024-25 NBA season, it felt cut and dry. The Thunder would waltz their way to a top seed in the Western Conference, nearly a foregone conclusion locally and nationally, and all eyes would turn to them in the postseason. Could this young team get over the hump?
The regular season was almost viewed as an afterthought in terms of judging their production and success. Despite adversity, so far so good for the Thunder, who turn in a 12-4 record tied for the No. 1 spot in the conference with the Golden State Warriors.
However, the standard feels a tad unfair. Afterall, the Thunder will miss rising star Chet Holmgren for the majority of the regular season. Not to mention the chunk of the season Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams missed. With Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng all out segements of this season as well. That is a long list of injury obstacles and we aren't even at Turky Day yet.
Could Oklahoma City still nab the No. 1 seed? Sure! They are still talented and deep enough to pull it off. Is the road much harder now? Absolutely. Success for this regular season will be judged through a more contextual lens than the previous thought black and white lens. It is no longer cut and dry, a stumble down the standings wouldn't make this regular season a failure.
That is where this Western Conference road trip comes in. With games against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, if the Thunder make it to Dec. 3 hosting the Utah Jazz with a 2-2 or better stretch on the road? All the expectations are back on the table.
If the Thunder are 1-3 or worse? Maybe it is time to readjust and give more grace to an Oklahoma City team dealing with head scratching bad injury luck.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder will see Ousmane Dieng sidelined multiple weeks due to a finger fracture.
- Isaiah Hartenstein will face a massive test against the Sacramento Kings.
- ESPN ranked the Thunder's trio among the best of the NBA for the future of the league.
- Dillon Jones should see more G League time moving forward to capitalize on his potential.
Song of the Day: Big Iron by Marty Robbins.
