Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Can Not Avoid Schedule Loss vs. Timberwolves
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder looked like a bunch of school kids getting ready to walk the stage with just one class left before vacation. Not much gets done, teachers often just roll out the TV cart and show a somewhat topical flick on whatever corresponding subject - though, some teachers do that on the first 300 days of school, too.
The Thunder had its eyes set on the NBA All-Star Break, the Timberwolves had its sights set on a win to snap a two game skid before the NBA world stops spinning for a week.
it was a rare game were the Thunder were out-executed, out-played and had a jarring lack of intensity compared to its counterparts.
Ten. That is the number of losses Oklahoma City has suffered through on Feb. 13. Eight. That is the number of game back the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference is from Oklahoma City. Perspective.
The Thunder could not avoid a schedule loss, playing its fifth game in seven days on the second night of a home-road back-to-back set. Oklahoma City - like Minnesota - lacked important role players such as Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, two defensive stalwarts capable of flipping a game with their energy bunny motors and single-handed stops on that end of the floor. Think they could've helped?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - the league's best scorer and one of the most efficent guards the association has ever seen - laid a dud with 24 points on 21 shots, Isaiah Joe went 0-for and Minnesota got to its stops offensively at will.
So yes, if the league changes it rules and holds five games of a playoff series within a seven day span and the Thunder have jarringly bad outlier performances, this loss will mean a lot. Until then? This was a forgettable game that will be a distant memory in 14 or less days.
Oklahoma City has proven to be a title contending team, they have gutted out games as recently as 24 hours from this final buzzer and should be judged on its body of work rather than its sticking out like a sore-thumb performance in Minneapolis.
