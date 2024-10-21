Stiles Points: Will the OKC Thunder Have Multiple All-Stars?
The NBA world is viewed through many lens, players can climb up the latter and slot into a plethora of categories such as bench player, quality rotation player, starting level player, All-Star and superstar. The last the most exclusive, but it remains difficult to crack an All-Star roster with the rules in place from fan voting to the limited spots and the grand fathered in perennial stars who are tough to usurp.
Oklahoma City yet again rosters one of those walk-in All-Stars. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified himself as a superstar in this league with a locker already waiting for him in Chase Center for the mid-winter classic as a walking 30-point guard on high efficency that leads his team to wins.
A year ago, he was the only Thunder to get in on the Sunday fun. This season, things could be different this go around with rising stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren set to take a massive leap.
The Thunder will almost certainly hit the win mark required to warrant a second - or third - entry onto the team, even before factoring in the annual run of injury replacements, but the two will also deserve it individual if preseason trends continue.
For Williams, his uptick in 3-point volume is a welcomed one that can unlock his production to all-star levels as counting stats coupled with team wins is the quickest way to arrive on this scene. If the Santa Clara product can put it together from beyond the arc to pair with his lethal mid-range game and rim-rattling dunk, Smash Mouth will be singing to him in February.
Holmgren's path is a little more unique - not only is it more challenging as a big man as no one wants to see a crowded roster littered with bigs, but defense is not exactly a requirement for or in the mid-winter classic.
While the Gonzaga product will anchor the best defense in the NBA and show off his greatness on that end, to what extent will it be considered? Offensively, a leap would still be made to crack the stacked Western Conference roster.
Yes, a similar 3-point uptick would help Holmgren, but the most encouraging thing the second year big man is doing is attacking close outs and getting to the rim. The 22-year-old went to the charity stripe four times a night in the preseason, which is up from his 3.4 mark as a rookie and in just a half of basketball played each time.
With an uptick at the free throw line helping his points per game cause, more responsibility as a scorer and a projected leap from his setup men, it could culminate in Holmgren taking a trip to the Bay Area in February 2025.
Sure, it sounds like a hot take to warm you up on a crisp October day in Oklahoma City, but the Thunder will have three All-Star representatives when the rosters are set at tip-off in the Chase Center.
