Stiles Points: Should Thunder Fill Final Roster Spot After Recent Injury?
Bad news typically comes in three's and the Thunder suffered their third preseason injury on Thursday as the team announced Isaiah Hartenstein would be sidelined five-to-six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during the second half of Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver.
This is added on top of injuries to Kenrich Williams - who hurt his knee prior to training camp - and Jaylin Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Both players are said to be re-evaluated following the preseason.
The hope for the Thunder would be at that re-evaluation date, at least one could return to the floor, though that is not always a guarantee. As of this moment, Oklahoma City doesn't have a back up big man and their only simblance of even a small ball five would be 2022 lottery pick Ousmane Dieng or 2024 first round pick Dillon Jones, neither considering that an idea role.
Oklahoma City heads into the weekend with a week long layoff to re-evaluate things and an open roster spot at their disposal. What will the OKC Thunder elect to do?
Things could swing based on the Arkansas big man's return to play plan, which we should find out more in the coming days, but if the 2022 second round pick can be in the fold for the season opener, the Thunder will not need to panic.
So long as one of the two injured Williams is back, the Thunder have returned the same 57-win core from a year ago with a massive upgrade in the mix via Alex Caruso in place of Josh Giddey.
However, if the Thunder do not see either return in time for their trip to the Mile High City to begin the 2024-25 campaign things get interesting - though, do not expect a move.
The Thunder are roughly $11.5 million under the luxury tax if they want to fill that 15th standard contract slot, but few options remain. Mike Muscala has retired from basketball, who is a floor-spacing big familiar with the system - Bismack Biyombo who played for the team a year ago remains on the open market but played just 791 NBA minutes a year ago in a similar injury fill-in slot for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jalen McDaniels is an interesting candidate after getting waived by the San Antonio Spurs this week, but playing him at the five is a bit of a stretch to say the least.
Ultimately, there just are not many options out there if Oklahoma City did want to make a move and little reason to believe they do want to fill that roster spot.
