Team Canada Announces Training Camp Roster Featuring OKC Thunder Standouts
The Oklahoma City Thunder will have a lot to monitor this summer between the Olympics, Summer League and internal development. One of the most important teams to follow during the Olympics will be Team Canada who roster a pair of OKC Thunder standouts.
As Team Canada announced their training camp roster on Wednesday, Superstar and MVP runner up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was unsurprisingly present with defensive ace Lu Dort alongside him. The Canadians seem to be a formidable roster to take home the Gold at the Paris games.
joining Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort will be no shortage of NBA stars - 15 total members with NBA experience (including incoming rookie Zach Edey) are listed on the team's training camp ledger. Team Canada will begin camp in Toronto on June 28.
Their training camp will feature an exhibition tilt with Team USA on July 10 and Team France at a to-be-determined date.
Team Canada will have to trim their camp roster from 20 down to 12 with a target date of by the team they ship out from Vegas on July 11 following their clash with Team USA. Barring injury, Thunder standouts Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are locked to make the squad and be heavily in the rotational mix for Team Canada.
Presently, Canada seems poised for a deep Olympic run with a plethora of NBA stars headlined by Gilgeous-Alexander and Nuggets star Jamal Murray. A blend of scorers and defenders will make the Canadians a force in Paris.
