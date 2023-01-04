Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City

The Thunder had too many top performers to count in Tuesday's win.

After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.

The 150 points was a franchise record, as OKC drilled 20 total 3-pointers on 50% shooting from downtown. The Thunder became the 15th NBA team ever to have five players score more than 21 points in a game. It was one of the biggest wins of the Thunder’s rebuilding era, and one that will be an encouraging talking point for months to come.

After a performance like Tuesday’s, it’s humanly impossible to only list three top performers. Here are all of the players that led OKC to a victory and a franchise record:

Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City’s point guard has been playing really solid basketball lately. Tuesday night, Giddey had one of his best games of the season. He poured in 25 points, five assists and five rebounds, while not recording a single turnover.

He had an efficient game, too, going 10-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. His ability to score, especially with Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, is a very encouraging sign for the Thunder.

Jalen Williams

The rookie stepped up in a big way in SGA’s absence. JDub added 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including six assists and four steals. The Santa Clara product didn’t record a single turnover.

Williams started, and played 33 total minutes, as the Thunder needed his energy all evening. He’s becoming a key prospect on this young team, and seems to be improving every night.

Lu Dort

Oklahoma City’s defensive stopper took on an offensive role Tuesday night, scoring 23 points and drilling three triples. Dort recorded a plus-31 overall for the game, tied for the highest on the team. He guarded the perimeter all night and recorded two steals.

Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City is a perfect 7-0 when Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup, and you simply can’t argue facts. Wiggins makes the Thunder better, and he needs to be on the court, growing with the core. Tuesday night, the athletic wing recorded 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 2-of-2 from downtown. He was a plus-22 in his 32 minutes of action.

Isaiah Joe

When Joe is on the floor, good things tend to happen. He’s helped Oklahoma City lead inspiring fourth quarter comebacks and developed a reputation as a sharpshooter. Tuesday night, Joe had an unbelievable 17-point quarter. For the game, he finished with 21 points in 27 minutes, including four triples.

Tre Mann

With the exception of New Year’s day, Mann has been on a tear since his return from the G League. Against the Celtics, he recorded one of his best games of the season.

The guard chipped in 21 points in 32 minutes off the bench. Mann went 8-for-11 from the floor and an impressive 5-of-8 from 3-point range. He also added six rebounds, three assists and three steals, as he finally looked comfortable. It was an impressive all-around game for the young guard.

