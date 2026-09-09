The OKC Thunder Remain One Of The Teams To Beat In Recent NBA Tier Ranking

Oklahoma City is still expected to be one of the top dogs next season.

Last season, the Thunder started the year as the team to beat, opening the season with an incredible 24-1 record. They would push this momentum all throughout the regular season, as they would end with the top record in the NBA, 64-18. Oklahoma City did this while dealing with injuries throughout, but it hadn’t seemed to hurt them just yet.

The postseason started the same way, as the Thunder swept their first two opponents and waltzed back into the Western Conference Finals, but this is when their magic would run dry. OKC would run into a hungry San Antonio Spurs team, and with the Thunder still battling the injury bug, they wouldn’t have enough gas in the tank, losing to the Spurs in seven games.

Now, as a new season is on the horizon, the Thunder are looking to learn from their failures last year, and they are expected to be in a good place to do so.

A recent ESPN article by Zach Kram ranked every NBA team in tiers, and Oklahoma City was at the top. The Thunder were ranked in the “Championship favorites” tier alongside the Spurs and New York Knicks. All three were described as being able to make a realistic push to the NBA Finals, and as the only team in the group that wasn’t in that position last year, the Thunder have something to prove.

OKC is the only team that needs to replace a starter with Lu Dort’s departure, but the squad will be ready, especially with Cason Wallace as the expected replacement. Being in this category also puts pressure on the Thunder, who, if fully healthy, will no longer have an excuse if they fall short once again this year.

This pressure will be what molds the Thunder’s season and what will push them to not fall short this year. The squad will need both its stars and role players to step up into bigger roles to help prove that OKC is truly one of the top teams in the league.

Of course, a preseason ranking means nothing until it's proven on the court, and the Thunder won’t just be looking to prove that they belong at the top, but that they should be alone. They’ll get a chance to do so on opening night as they take on the Spurs, and will get to prove, as the season goes on, that there is no doubt who the best team in the league is.