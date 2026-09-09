Multiple OKC Thunder Players Participate in Offseason Workout

Despite a loss in the Western Conference Finals and multiple offseason trades, the Oklahoma City Thunder still appear to be a tight-knit group.

According to recent social media posts, a handful of OKC players met in Fort Worth to work out at TCU's facilities ahead of training camp, which will kick off for NBA teams in the coming weeks.

Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Bennett Stirtz, Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer all made the trek to TCU, Kenrich Williams' alma mater.

Several Thunder players were at TCU today for a team workout together



Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz, Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer were all in attendance pic.twitter.com/zkZ4wWcNOA — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) September 8, 2026

The former All-Big 12 performer and NIT MVP had his jersey retired by the Horned Frogs basketball progam in Feb. 2024.

Based on social media posts, it appears the team got a few live reps on TCU's basketball court, and ran bleachers on the school's campus.

Following the team's work in Fort Worth, a few players from the Thunder's roster also met to go bowling, according to another social media post.

Holmgren, Wallace, McCain, Williams, Mara, Stirtz, Barnhizer and Otega Oweh all participated as the team continues to bond ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

While most of the other players on OKC's roster have experience playing together, the offseason bonding experiences are most important for the Thunder's rookies, who are looking to seamlessly integrate into the team's lineup.

After trading Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins over the offseason, Stirtz, Mara, Oweh and Sorber are looking to break into Mark Daigneault's lineup as rookies.

Getting better acquainted with their new teammates may not help the first-year players on the court, but should help them get more comfortable alongside Oklahoma City's veteran pieces.

Additionally, McCain seems to have quickly built a relationship with the rest of OKC's roster, but has spent less than a year with the team and could still benefit from more work with his current team.

After some observers cited concerns about Mara's conditioning during the 2026 NBA Summer League, Mara working in the offseason with the Thunder is an encouraging sign.

Training camps open around the NBA on Sept. 22, which will give Oklahoma City an opportunity to begin official practices with the entire roster and coaching staff. The NBA preseason tips off on Oct. 3, with OKC's first matchup coming against the Pelicans in Tulsa on Oct. 6.

The regular season begins on Oct. 20, with a three-game slate that concludes with the Thunder taking on the Spurs in San Antonio.