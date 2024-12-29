Three OKC Thunder Players Among NBA Steals Leaders
The Oklahoma City Thunder still hold the top spot in the Western Conference 30 games into the 2024-25 campaign.
OKC boasts a 25-5 record, sitting four games ahead of the second place team in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only team in the NBA with a better record to start the season, sitting at 27-4.
Much of Oklahoma City's team success has come on the back of the group's defense, which is one of the best in the league, and according to some analysts, one of the best in recent memory. The Thunder's defense has been suffocating this season despite being without Chet Holmgren for the last 20 games.
While Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up to take much of the defensive load that Holmgren once occupied, the Thunder's perimeter defenders have also been a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, Jalen WIlliams and Cason Wallace all sit among the top 10 in the NBA for steals per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander is tied with Tyrese Maxey for second place in the league with two steals per contest, while Williams and Wallace are tied with Kris Dunn, Franz Wagner, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook and De'Aaron Fox at 1.7 steals per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander was also one of the NBA's leaders in the steals last season, avering two per contest in 2023-24.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Wallace's impressive statistical output on defense illustrates the Thunder's depth on that end of the court, as two-time All-Defense honoree Alex Caruso, Hartenstein and others are also versatile defenders who contribute to OKC's effort.
Nearly halfway through the season, Mark Daigneault's team has a 103.5 defensive rating, the best mark in the NBA. If the Thunder is able to continue its impressive performance, the team should have a shot to compete for the NBA title this summer.
