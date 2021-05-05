Three takeaways from Oklahoma City's 103-99 loss to the Kings

The Thunder's newest player had a career-night and Oklahoma City reached deep into its bench in a 103-99 loss to the Kings Tuesday

Oklahoma City played another close game on Tuesday, falling to the Kings 103-99. New signee Gabriel Deck continued to play well and Oklahoma City reached deep into its rotation in the loss. Here are three takeaway’s from the game:

Deck delivering in home stretch

Gabriel Deck is continuing to deliver for Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday night, he scored 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor, adding three rebounds and three assists in just 16 minutes.

In the first and only guaranteed year of his new contract, Deck has provided valuable minutes for the Thunder.

Deck has improved in each game, scoring two points in his first game, and scoring eight and 11 in the next two.

Loss to Kings holds major draft implications

With the loss to Sacramento on Tuesday, Oklahoma City holds sole possession of the fourth worst record in the NBA.

OKC was tied with Orlando heading into the matchup against the Kings.

The Thunder are a half-game ahead of Cleveland and a half-game behind Minnesota.

With the fourth-worst odds, Oklahoma City would have a 10.7 percent chance at the top three picks, and a 10.6 percent chance at the fourth overall pick.

Thunder look deep into the bench

With Kenrich Williams and Tony Bradley not seeing the floor Tuesday, Oklahoma City looked deep into its rotation.

The Thunder got a better look at both of its two-way players, as Jaylen Hoard and Josh Hall both played over 18 minutes against the Kings.

Hoard has a solid night, scoring nine points on 4-for-6 shooting, as well as nabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. Hoard played a total of XX minutes.

Hall saw one of his most productive games to date, adding seven points, seven rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes.