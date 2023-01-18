Thunder Gameday: Bringing Momentum Back Home Against Pacers

To this point in the 2022-23 campaign, two of the most surprising teams have been the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Both are young teams that weren’t expected to make a splash, but are still in the playoff picture over halfway through the season.

While Oklahoma City rides a three-game win streak into this matchup at home, Indiana has lost four consecutive.

Either way, this will be a highly competitive matchups between two overachieving teams.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 4-point favorites against the Pacers, and the total over/under is 241.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

One of the best defensive centers in the NBA, Myles Turner is an elite rim protector that will look to make it tough for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score in the paint. On the offensive end, Turner will be the tallest guy on the floor by a wide margin against Oklahoma City’s undersized lineup, meaning he could have a big game on both ends.

Luckily for the Thunder, Tyrese Haliburton is still out with an injury which is why Indiana has struggled some of late. The Pacers will look to get production from other facilitators in this matchup.

One of the most exciting storylines of this contest is the head-to-head battle of Bennedict Mathurin and Jalen Williams, who have each been one of the best rookies in the entire NBA. They both are a key part of what their respective teams do, and will have even more motivation to have a big game tonight.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-22)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head to Sacramento for a late matchup against the Kings on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Pacers will continue their road trip against the Denver Nuggets that same night.

