Thunder Gameday: In Utah For Final Road Trip

Before heading to Los Angeles to close the season, the Thunder will make a stop in Utah.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially played their final home game of the season. From here on out, they’ll be on the road for their final three contests.

This road trip will start tonight against the Utah Jazz. Although Utah has a solid record to this point in the season, things have recently gone downhill.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 17.5-point underdogs to the Jazz, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Jazz have struggled tremendously of late. Over the past couple of weeks, they’ve allowed multiple comebacks of more than 20 points that resulted in losses.

On the flip side, Oklahoma City has looked much better recently, relative to the overall season. Despite having a depleted roster, the Thunder have won three of their last five games.

With nearly half of the roster out for the season, the Thunder will once again be shorthanded tonight against the Jazz. Utah truly has something to play for, which should be motivating to pull out a victory at home against OKC.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55) vs. Utah Jazz (47-32)

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City has won quite a few games of late, removing the possibility of landing top-three lottery odds. In fact, the Thunder are only half a game up on the Indiana Pacers in the reverse standings.

