Thunder Gameday: OKC Gets Another Shot at the Warriors

After a loss against the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, the OKC Thunder will have another chance to beat them on Saturday night.

The Thunder and Warriors played earlier this week in Oklahoma City, as Golden State came back from a first half deficit to get the win down the stretch. It was a great learning experience for the young Thunder roster, as they look to play a full 48 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday in round two.

This time around, Oklahoma City will be on the road, taking on Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors in San Francisco. It will be a great opportunity for a handful of players to show that they learned from their last experience and can adapt to a new gameplan this time around.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Warriors, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

When these two teams played on Tuesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the floor. He finished with 30 points to go along with four assists. This time around, he'll need more help from his teammates on the offensive end. In this last matchup, the Thunder didn't eclipse the 100-point mark.

One of the things that led Golden State to a victory in the first contest was their ability to move the ball and generate quality shots. In fact, they produced 30 assists to the Thunder's 19 on the night. If Oklahoma City is going to win that battle this time around, it starts with rookie Josh Giddey, who is one of the best young passers in the NBA.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-1)

WHEN:

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

To the Thunder, this season is about getting better, rather than worrying about their record.

“I think we just play with a 0-0 mindset. A clean slate. We play in the moment," said Gilgeous-Alexander following their first win of the season on Wednesday.

