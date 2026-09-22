The Thunder Continue To Have Some Of The Best Players In The League Going Into This Season

The Thunder are going into next season with some of the best players in the league.

OKC is looking to dominate the same way they did during the 2024-25 season, by going all the way and claiming another NBA Title. This task won’t be an easy one, but it will be aided by the level of talent that the Thunder possess.

ESPN recently released the first part of the best players in the league list, as numbers 100-51 were revealed. While OKC is bound to have more players who rank much better on the list, it’s still an accomplishment to have players being deemed part of the 100 best in the league.

Let’s break down every Oklahoma City Thunder player who was ranked in the first edition of the best 100 players in the league.

No. 84 Alex Caruso

Caruso will once again be tasked with helping lead the second group of the Thunder and will be leaned on heavily as one of the main veterans on the squad. He showcased in the conference finals that he can be dominant on the offensive side of the ball, and will hopefully continue the defensive stature that he has shown for years.

Caruso won’t be a star for the Thunder this season, but will definitely be a key piece of the rotation during the toughest parts of the year.

No. 79 Ajay Mitchell

This might be a fair ranking for the beginning of the season, but it would be very surprising if Mitchell ended the year this low in the rankings. Mitchell had an incredible jump last season, averaging 13.6 points per game.

Mitchell is expected once again to make a big leap, as he will be handed the keys to the offense on the second team. Mitchell might be the biggest leap on this list once the end-of-season ranking hits, and this could propel OKC to a championship once again.

No. 75 Cason Wallace

Wallace is another player who could soar up this list by the end of the season. He is showcased this year because of his All-NBA Defensive Second Team selection and is expected to keep this up.

With Wallace expected to be in the Thunder’s starting lineup this year, he could gain the experience needed to grow immensely and could become one of, if not the best, defensive guards in the nation.

No. 74 Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein proved to be a vital part of the Thunder squad during the postseason, as his defense down low was necessary for the team’s success. Last year, he struggled with injuries and was limited during the regular season, but if the Thunder big can stay healthy, then he could be a lot more productive than his ranking suggests.

The big man will also be looking to show first-year players Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber the ropes and will be responsible for equipping them for the future.