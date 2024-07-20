Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Hopes to Snap Skid in Summer League Finale
The Oklahoma City Thunder have stumbled their way through Vegas - which is how must people spend their time in the Sin City - and it will wrap up on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks. This week, the Thunder have taken a deeper look at the rest of their roster after shutting down Adam Flagler, Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng leading up to this point.
This leaves little NBA prospects on the floor for the Bricktown boys, the most prominent being 2023 second-round pick Keyontae Johnson who spent last season on a two-way pact before becoming an unrestricted free agent.
Oklahoma City is still searching for that elusive first win in Vegas after a 2-1 stint in Salt Lake City to open up their seven game Summer stint. Now, playing in their eighth and final game, something has to give between the Thunder and Mavericks each fighting to leave Summer League on a high note.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Another chance for Keyontae Johnson to showcase his skillset as he remains an NBA Free Agent after an impressive G League season a year ago for the OKC Blue. He has provided offensive juice for the Thunder in this stint without their contracted players and now has one last showcase before kicking fully into offseason mode hoping to ink another NBA pact somewhere.
Hunter Maldonado continues to impress getting it done when attacking the rim and dishing out dimes to teammates, this is no surprise as the OKC Blue trusted the Wyoming product to help lead the offense for the G League champions.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-5) vs Dallas Mavericks (1-3)
WHEN:
Saturday, July 19, 2024 at 10:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
ESPNU, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are just simply trying to get out of this game clean, the scoreboard does not matter and few on the court will make a lasting impact at even the G League level. Though, it will be good to see the Thunder laundry on the floor one final time before October.
