    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Surging Hawks

    The Oklahoma City Thunder will wrap up their road trip on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder will close their road trip against Eastern Conference opponents on Monday night, as they take on the surging Atlanta Hawks. This will be a tough test for the Thunder, as Atlanta is on a four-game winning streak after a slow start to the season.

    Coming off of a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, Atlanta is one of the most talented teams in the NBA.

    ODDS: 

    The Thunder enter the day as 11-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 212 points.

    KEYS TO THE GAME: 

    Atlanta is top ten in the NBA in both rebounding and 3-point shooting. In the modern NBA, both of those things are critical to success. With a star duo of Trae Young and John Collins, Oklahoma City will need to find ways to keep them from doing what they do best.

    Regardless of what the Hawks do, the Thunder will need a big game out of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's really struggled offensively over the past several games, which has really stalled the OKC offense. As the face of the franchise, the success of the Thunder this season rests heavily on his shoulders.

    RECORDS: 

    Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-9)

    WHEN: 

    Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CT

    LOCATION: 

    State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

    TV/RADIO: 

    Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

    FINAL WORD: 

    “This is the most I’ve ever played before. But the body feels great," said Thunder rookie Josh Giddey on Saturday night. The NBA season is long, with the young prospects on the OKC roster getting a ton of opportunity to grow.

    OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks
